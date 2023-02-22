Biden blames Trump for Ohio train crash

WASHINGTON, February 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden US President Joe Biden laid on his predecessor Donald Trump and the railroad companies for the accident in Ohio, where a train with dangerous substances derailed.

“For years, elected officials, including the past administration, have limited the ability to implement and strengthen security measures in rail transport,” Biden wrote on Twitter. He indicated that he had spoken to officials, including the state governor and representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency, about the accident and expressed the readiness of the federal authorities to help. Railroad companies are also responsible for the incident, spending millions of dollars “to defy common sense safety rules,” the US leader said.

Yesterday, 20:59 Media: in Florida there was an explosion in the territory of a welding workshop

This isn’t the first time Biden has put a past administration in charge of troubles and credited his leadership with fixing the problems. In particular, the head of the United States periodically speaks about the effectiveness of his measures to reduce gasoline prices in the country, silently saying that although they have decreased compared to last year, they are higher than they were at the time of his assumption of office. Similar reasoning applies to inflation.

On Wednesday, Trump will visit the area affected by the release of chemicals after the train crash. Biden was not in the state, which caused criticism from Republican opponents, who reproached him for the fact that he should first visit the problematic region in his country, and not go to Kiev.

Yesterday, 00:34 Ohio steel plant caught fire after ‘unknown incident’

Earlier, a freight train derailed in Ohio on Feb. 3 carrying dozens of wagons full of dangerous chemicals. The accident caused a fire and an explosion. Hazardous substances were found in the atmosphere, and to eliminate an even greater threat, rescuers opened containers of chemicals in order to carry out their controlled arson.

After the accident, the authorities evacuated local residents, but last week they were allowed to return home. The state’s Department of the Environment said that the level of pollution does not exceed acceptable standards. At the same time, the old-timers told RIA Novosti about cases of malaise, as well as the death of animals and fish due to the release of chemicals after the accident.

On the eve of the state of Nevada, there was a new incident on the railroad: a train with coal left the tracks.