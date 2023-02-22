Wang Yi: China takes an objective position on the Ukrainian crisis

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, February 22 – RIA Novosti. China will continue to adhere to an objective position on the Ukrainian issue and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said on Wednesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He added that Beijing will also continue to “play a constructive role in the political resolution of the crisis.”
Russia-China relations are not directed against third parties, Wang Yi said
