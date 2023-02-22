Statue of deceased Mexican rescue dog Proteo to be placed in Türkiye | News

Sukru Genc, ​​the mayor of Sariyer, in the city of Istanbul, Türkiye, announced Tuesday that the municipality will place a statue to honor the Mexican rescue dog Proteo, who died while searching for survivors of the earthquakes on February 6.

“Proteus came from Mexico, miles away, and he came to save our citizens under the rubble…in these lands he had never known, and he did it,” the mayor said, according to a statement.

“Proteus is now one of the names to which we owe our allegiance. We want to include the statue of him in our park,” said Genc, ​​who took part in a memorial event held for Proteus and Japanese volunteer Miyazaki Atsushi, who died in the 2011 earthquake in eastern Türkiye.

During the search efforts, Proteo, a German shepherd, found two survivors in the province of Adiyaman. He died as a result of serious injuries sustained in an operation.

In the event that took place in the park that bears the name of the rescuer Miyazaki, the general consuls in Istanbul of Mexico, Isabel Arvide; from India, Sudhi Choudhary; and from Japan, Kasahara Kenichi, as well as members of the Civil Defense Corps of the municipality of Sariyer.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6, which was followed by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, killed more than 42,000 people and injured more than 100,000 in 11 southern Turkish provinces.

