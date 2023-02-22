Niiniste confirms Finland’s desire to join NATO together with Sweden

HELSINKI, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Finland intends to join the North Atlantic Alliance together with Sweden, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The President of Finland is in Harpsund, Sweden, where he met with the Prime Ministers of Sweden and Norway, Ulf Kristersson and Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Finland wants to join NATO hand in hand with Sweden,” Niinistö said. The briefing was broadcast by the Finnish media.

The words of the Finnish President were confirmed by Prime Minister Kristersson, saying that the countries wish to join NATO at the same time.

To date, only two countries out of 30 have not ratified the applications of Sweden and Finland to NATO – these are Hungary and Turkey. Negotiations with Turkey to ratify the Nordic application are expected to resume in the coming weeks.