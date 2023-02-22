Blinken will take part in the meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 22 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will attend the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine and will discuss with the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres the need to maintain and expand the grain deal, the US State Department said.

Blinken, returning home from a trip to Germany , Turkey and Greece, will be in New York on February 23-24.

“Secretary Anthony J. Blinken will visit New York City Feb. 23-24 to attend the UNSC Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine to commemorate the first anniversary of Russia’s brutal full-scale invasion,” the press release said.

Blinken will also meet with UN Secretary General Guterres to discuss the wide range of economic, military and humanitarian support that the United States and other UN member states continue to provide to Ukraine, and in particular the need to maintain and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the document says.

The grain deal, which allows Ukraine to export agricultural products by sea, was called by the State Department an important tool to overcome the global food crisis.