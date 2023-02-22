Serbian Foreign Minister noted the importance of new negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina

BELGRADE, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The talks between Belgrade and Pristina, scheduled for February 27 in Brussels, will have special weight due to foreign policy pressure on Serbia in the light of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced earlier that the next round of negotiations under the auspices of the EU would be held on the afternoon of February 27, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti confirmed their participation. At the same time, Vucic noted that he would go “if there is something to talk about” and indicated that Kurti was “stuck in the time of the 1998-1999 conflict,” which does not leave much hope for progress in the negotiations.

“In connection with the escalation of the situation in Ukraine, the concentration of the international community on attempts to resolve the issue of the status of our southern outskirts has intensified. In this regard, thanks to a wise policy, we have formed a clear and firm negotiating position, according to which there can be no negotiations on any new proposals until the Community of Serbian Communities will not be formed,” Dacic told the students of the Faculty of Security and Defense.

“It is clear that the forthcoming round of negotiations in Brussels has a special weight, because we want to stand in defense of our national interests, first of all, in order to protect our people and cultural and religious identity,” the press service of the Serbian Foreign Ministry quoted Dacic as saying.

The assembly (parliament) of Serbia, after two days of debate with the participation of the president, on February 3, by a majority of votes, approved the government’s annual report on the negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija and the situation in the region. The President of Serbia announced to the parliamentarians 10 points of the program of the country’s leadership in the face of external pressure. Among them are the preservation of peace and stability, the demand to form a Community of Serb Communities in Kosovo and Metohija, ensuring the security of Kosovo Serbs, attracting foreign investment to Serbia, and so on.

Vučić repeatedly and clearly repeated that he “will never recognize the independence of Kosovo and is against the entry of Pristina into the UN.”

He also stated that Belgrade will continue the policy of military neutrality and “will try to hold out without imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation as long as it can.” The armed conflict in Ukraine, in his opinion, is growing into the Third World War, and Western countries are increasing pressure on Serbia due to their refusal to support sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Vucic said earlier that the country’s authorities have not yet agreed and signed the latest Western proposals for a settlement in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, which involve the gradual entry of the territory into the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the UN without Belgrade’s formal recognition of independence. He also noted that it is no longer correct to call this plan “Franco-German” since it is being promoted by both Brussels and the United States . At the same time, the content of the West’s proposal is not disclosed in detail.