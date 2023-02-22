Russian Foreign Ministry called on Baku and Yerevan to work on normalizing relations

MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Moscow calls on Baku and Yerevan to resume rhythmic work on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“The Russian side consistently contributes to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in close cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, are making vigorous efforts to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor. … We call on our partners in Baku and Yerevan to resume rhythmic joint work on each of the directions of the normalization of bilateral relations,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

She added that since December 12 last year, in cooperation with charitable organizations, more than 2.5 tons of humanitarian goods have been delivered to the region.

“In dialogue with Baku and Yerevan, we continue to search for mutually acceptable solutions that would help to resume the full functioning of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020 and improve the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 18 that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. He noted that Moscow offered Baku and Yerevan the following mechanism: Russian peacekeepers should have the authority under a trilateral agreement to control traffic along the Lachin corridor, including checking vehicles for the absence of prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods.