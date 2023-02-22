Israeli army kills nine Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank | News

Some nine Palestinians were killed on Wednesday, one of them elderly, and more than a hundred were injured, six in critical condition, in a new incursion by the Israeli army in the Palestinian city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

According to the Ministry of Health among the dead there is a minor under 16 years of age, a 72-year-old man and another 61-year-old man, and it assured that among the 102 registered injuries there are at least six in serious condition.

At the same time another 73 people are receiving treatment for live gunshot wounds in Nablus hospitals, four in critical condition and two in very critical condition. Two journalists were also slightly injured by live bullets while covering the army raid.

According to Palestinian media, a large army force raided the old city of Nablus at a rush hour for work and while students were at their schools and surrounded a house while firing heavily in all directions.

The residents confronted the soldiers, who, in addition to firing live bullets, fired tear gas and sound bombs at homes and businesses, causing numerous cases of suffocation in the densely populated old city.

The Red Crescent in Nablus said the Israeli army prevented its ambulances from reaching and evacuating the wounded in the old city.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayeh described the raid as “organized terrorism” and denounced that Israel seeks to transfer its internal political crisis to the conflict with the Palestinians.

In turn, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said that today’s incidents are “a crime on the part of the (Israeli) occupation forces.”

With the killing of the six, a total of 58 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the beginning of the year, including 10 minors, a woman and an elderly man.





