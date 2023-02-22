SBU announced the detention of a blogger hiding in the temple of the UOC

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the detention in Kyiv of a blogger suspected of high treason, he allegedly hid for six months in the Holy Annunciation Monastery of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

The security service does not name the detainee. According to the Ukrainian edition of “Strana”, he is Dmitry Skvortsov.

“The SBU detained a pro-Kremlin blogger in Kiev who was hiding from justice in the monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In August last year, he was informed in absentia of suspicion under part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“high treason”). At the same time, the attacker fled and tried to hide from justice on the territory of the Holy Annunciation Monastery of the UOC,” the agency said in a Telegram channel.