The doctor spoke about the state of Saakashvili

TBILISI, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The state of The state of health of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is undergoing treatment at a Tbilisi clinic after a long hunger strike, tends to worsen due to his refusal to eat well, Tamara Davarashvili, the attending physician, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The patient’s condition today is a tendency to worsen, as the body weight remains very low. By February 20, the weight is 67 kilograms 200 grams, the body mass index is 18.2. He is very weak. The patient is mainly in bed, his limbs hurt “, it greatly torments him, we help him in every possible way, but the pain still remains. The most annoying thing is that the diet remains unbalanced … Vomiting and nausea were very rare, but an unbalanced diet greatly interferes with us,” the doctor said.

According to her, the medical staff constantly explains to the patient the importance of proper nutrition for improving health . She noted that until October Saakashvili took food that “was not ideal energetically, but varied.”

“The patient is not in a condition for us to either start parenteral nutrition or put him on a drip. The patient is in his right mind, freely makes contact, what can we do? Since October, his condition began to worsen, he lost weight,” Davarashvili said. .

Members of the Saakashvili family daily report on the serious condition of the politician. Earlier, independent doctors reported that Saakashvili was poisoned with heavy metals. The Tbilisi City Court considered a case on a possible deferment of Saakashvili’s prison sentence for the purpose of his treatment in a clinic abroad, but the court denied the lawyers’ request.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in the cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve the entire term.