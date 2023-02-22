|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was offended and angered by the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to him, the newspaper la Repubblica writes.
“What does this gentleman (Zelensky. – Ed.) know about me? He doesn’t know anything! I survived the bombing as a child,” the ex-premier said.
A week earlier, he harshly criticized Zelensky, saying that it was enough for him to stop attacks on the Donbass in order to prevent a devastating conflict. In response, the Ukrainian president reproached Berlusconi for never having survived the bombings. But Berlusconi was born in 1936 and, as a child, saw Allied aircraft bombing his native Milan during World War II.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
