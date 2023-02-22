“He knows nothing!” Berlusconi responded harshly to Zelensky’s trick

“What does this gentleman (Zelensky. – Ed.) know about me? He doesn’t know anything! I survived the bombing as a child,” the ex-premier said.

A week earlier, he harshly criticized Zelensky, saying that it was enough for him to stop attacks on the Donbass in order to prevent a devastating conflict. In response, the Ukrainian president reproached Berlusconi for never having survived the bombings. But Berlusconi was born in 1936 and, as a child, saw Allied aircraft bombing his native Milan during World War II.