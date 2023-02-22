Russia asks the UN for a commission to investigate the attack on Nord Stream | News

Russia requested in a session of the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) the creation of an independent commission to investigate the attack with explosives against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

During a meeting of the Security Council, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasili Nebenzia, assured that “we do not see a desire from our partners to cooperate.”

Germany, Denmark and Sweden ignored requests by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for Moscow to participate in investigations into the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak, it said.

“They ignored the messages sent to them in October 2022 by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mishustin regarding the participation of representatives of the competent federal authorities and Gazprom in the investigation,” he said.

He also assured that Russia knows with “great probability who blew up the gas pipelines and how, as well as the motives and method of committing the crime.” In addition, he asserted that the countries that were behind the sabotage “have to compensate Russia for the damage caused.”

Nebenzia’s remarks came after a briefing on the subject by Columbia University’s Center for Sustainable Development director Jeffrey Sachs, who previously said the US may be behind the sabotage of the Nord pipelines. Stream 1 and 2.

Russia submitted a draft resolution to the UN calling for an investigation into the explosions that targeted the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022 in light of the new report by Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington’s key role in the attack.

For its part, China expressed its support for a resolution by Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to create a commission to investigate the sabotage against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Chinese permanent representative Zhang Jun said. .

“China welcomes the draft resolution introduced by Russia in the Council, and believes that it is of great importance to authorize an international investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines,” he told a UNSC meeting.





