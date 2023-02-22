In France, a student stabbed a teacher in class

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The deceased teacher taught in one of the lyceums of the commune of Saint-Jean-de-Luz (Pyrenees-Atlantiques department). The tragedy happened during a Spanish lesson.
The student who attacked the teacher was in the 10th grade. He is detained. The prefect of the department and the prosecutor of the city of Bayonne arrived at the lyceum.
The official representative of the French government, Olivier Veran, expressed support for the entire teaching community in France in connection with the incident. In Saint-Jean-de-Luz headed the Minister of Education of the country Pap Ndiaye.
February 18, 12:27
Fifth-grader injured by knife attacks in Khimki discharged from hospital
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report