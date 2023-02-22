Drift of a Dutch vessel with dangerous cargo reported in Latvia

MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The Dutch ship Escape with a flammable cargo is drifting towards the western coast of the Gulf of Riga after the entire crew was evacuated due to a fire during the night, LETA reports on Wednesday, citing the representative of the Latvian Maritime Forces Liva Veita. The Dutch ship Escape with a flammable cargo is drifting towards the western coast of the Gulf of Riga after the entire crew was evacuated due to a fire during the night, LETA reports on Wednesday, citing the representative of the Latvian Maritime Forces Liva Veita.

“At 02.42 (03.42 Moscow time), the Naval Forces Coast Guard’s maritime search and rescue coordination center received a message from the Escape cargo ship that a fire had broken out on board, which could not be extinguished by an autonomous fire extinguishing system. The fire started in the engine room” , the message says.

It is noted that the center sent a coast guard vessel, tugboats with fire extinguishing equipment to the scene, a helicopter of the State Border Guard was also prepared for departure, and all operational services were notified.

“At 2.57 (3.57), the crew left the ship in a lifeboat, and the search and rescue center instructed a nearby cargo ship to rescue people. All 15 members of the Escape crew were taken on board the Kairit ship, which delivered them to the port of Riga,” the statement said. Maritime forces.

The crew of the Coast Guard vessel Saule said no open fire was seen at the scene. “Currently, Escape is drifting without control in the direction of the western coast of the Gulf of Riga. The ship is located between Mersrags and Roja, about 9 kilometers from the coast,” the message says.

The agency said that Escape sails under the flag of the Netherlands, the ship was heading from Klaipeda to Riga, it is carrying dangerous cargo – polymers and paint materials. Currently, there is no information that containers with cargo are on fire.