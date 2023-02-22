Naval exercises of Russia, South Africa and China started in Africa

MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The official opening ceremony of the trilateral naval exercises of Russia, South Africa and The official opening ceremony of the trilateral naval exercises of Russia, South Africa and China took place in South Africa, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Today, the opening ceremony of a trilateral naval exercise was held at the port of Richards Bay in the Republic of South Africa, which will be attended by ships of the Russian Navy, the South African National Defense Forces and the naval forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China ,” – reported in the department.

The opening ceremony was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Chinese Navy Vice Admiral Li Yujie, Deputy Chief of the Joint Command of South Africa Rear Admiral Bubele Mhlana, and other honored guests. The Brazilian Navy is present at the exercise as an observer.

Speaking to the audience, Evmenov expressed his deep interest in strengthening naval cooperation with Chinese and South African sailors.

From the Russian fleet, the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”, making the first long-distance voyage with hypersonic missiles “Zirkon”, and the medium sea tanker “Kama” of the Northern Fleet are involved in the exercises. The Chinese Navy is represented by the Rizhao frigate, the Huainan destroyer and the Kekesilihu supply vessel, and the South African Navy by the Mendy frigate.

The active part of the exercises will take place from 25 to 27 February. The sailors of the three countries will carry out joint artillery firing, work out elements of tactical maneuvering, the actions of groups during the search and release of a captured ship, rendering assistance to a ship in distress, and also repel simulated attacks by means of air attack.