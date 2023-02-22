US Embassy in London reopens after evacuation

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Earlier it was reported that employees of the US Embassy in London were evacuated, the building area was cordoned off due to alarm.
“The embassy has resumed business as usual. Local authorities have checked and removed concerns about a suspicious package outside the embassy. We thank the London Police for their quick work and thank visitors for their cooperation and patience at this time,” the embassy said on Twitter.
September 2, 2022, 15:20Tourism
Passengers evacuated from Heathrow airport terminal in London
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report