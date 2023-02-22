Wang Yi promised to strengthen relations between Russia and China in any post

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, head of the office of the commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on foreign affairs, Wang Yi, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that he would continue efforts to deepen Sino-Russian relations in any post.
“I would like to note that in any post I will continue my efforts to develop and deepen Chinese-Russian relations. I greatly value the friendship and mutual trust that has developed between us over the years. I am ready to continue our close contacts with you, Mr. Minister,” Wang Yi said during talks with Lavrov in Moscow.
11:45
Wang Yi says China will pursue independent foreign policy
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
