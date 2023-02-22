|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. In 2023, China will open up new horizons of cooperation not only with Russia, but with all countries of the world, Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said on Wednesday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“This year is the first year for the comprehensive implementation of the spirit of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, and we will firmly pursue an independent and self-reliant foreign policy. We will continue to implement strategies of openness in the spirit of mutual benefit and win. We will continue to pursue the development of our country through China‘s China‘s development will certainly serve as an additional opportunity for the whole world, and we will open new horizons for the development of cooperation not only with Russia, but also with all countries of the world through Chinese modernization, enrich the essence of interaction with all partners,” Wang Yi said during the negotiations with Lavrov in Moscow.
Yesterday, 17:24
Patrushev called relations between Russia and China valuable in itself
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report