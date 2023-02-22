Ryabkov commented on the CNN report about the allegedly unsuccessful launch of missiles

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov urged not to believe CNN reports that on the eve of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, an unsuccessful test launch of a ballistic missile allegedly took place in Russia.
Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that Russia had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile “Sarmat”, and it was unsuccessful.
“The test launch program is not a question worth commenting on. All information that is worthy of public coverage is provided through the channels of the Ministry of Defense,” Ryabkov said, commenting on a CNN report.
At the same time, he noted that “recently, a lot of situations of a provocative nature have arisen in the public space, when outwardly plausible, but in fact having nothing to do with reality and harmful stuffing is carried out in order to check how the official circles of one or another countries, in this case, Russia, will react to this.”
“You can’t trust everything that appears in the media. Especially if the source is CNN, which has completely discredited itself in recent years and has completely placed itself in the service of the interests of certain groups and a certain part of the US political elite,” Ryabkov added.
May 26, 2022, 17:01
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
