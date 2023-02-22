Ryabkov commented on the CNN report about the allegedly unsuccessful launch of missiles

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov urged not to believe CNN reports that on the eve of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, an unsuccessful test launch of a ballistic missile allegedly took place in Russia.

“The test launch program is not a question worth commenting on. All information that is worthy of public coverage is provided through the channels of the Ministry of Defense,” Ryabkov said, commenting on a CNN report.

“You can’t trust everything that appears in the media. Especially if the source is CNN, which has completely discredited itself in recent years and has completely placed itself in the service of the interests of certain groups and a certain part of the US political elite,” Ryabkov added.