Family of activist Malcolm X will sue the FBI and the CIA | News

A daughter of African-American civil rights activist Malcolm X announced Tuesday that she will file a lawsuit against the FBI, the CIA and the New York police for conspiring to murder her father, an act that marks the 58th anniversary.

The decision was communicated at a press conference by lawyer Ben Crumb, who said they learned that on November 18, 2021, it was confirmed and verified that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the New York Police Department, the Bureau Federal Investigations (FBI) and the New York prosecutor have new exculpatory evidence.

That evidence was “fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted of Malcolm’s murder,” Crumb added.

Today, we take the time to acknowledge this day as the 58th anniversary of #MalcolmX‘s assassination. Tonight we will hold a commemoration of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz. The livestream begins at 7pm EST.

All day, we’re asking: How has Malcolm X and his legacy inspired you? pic.twitter.com/o9uGZzdA0j

— The Shabazz Center (@ShabazzCenter)

February 21, 2023

Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, pointed out that the decision seeks to make the truth of the case known and to do justice for her father.

“(Knowing) the truth about the circumstances that led to our father’s death is important not only for his family, but for many followers, many who look to him for guidance, love,” said Ilyasah Shabazz.

58 years ago today, violence snuffed out the life of #MalcolmX, one of the highest references of resistance and the fight against racist oppression in the United States. On this date he celebrated his daughter’s decision, @ilyasahshabazzto continue in the search for justice.

Eternal! pic.twitter.com/FtOVwMD0fd

– Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM)

February 21, 2023

He added that: “We hope that the litigation of this case will finally provide some answers. We want justice for our father.”

The lawsuit, which comes on the 58th anniversary of the civil rights activist’s murder, will be for $100 million.

The civil rights activist was making a speech in Harlem when he was assassinated on February 21, 1965.





