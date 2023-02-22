The Kremlin called the condition for Russia’s return to START

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the conditions for the return of the Russian Federation to the START, said that everything would depend on the position of the West, they would take into account the concerns of the Russian Federation – the situation would change.

“Everything will depend on the position of the West. Putin clearly outlined what worries us. We now see NATO’s involvement in the conflict, we see, as the president said yesterday, NATO is working to turn a local conflict into a universal one, on the one hand” Peskov said.

“Moreover, it’s not just a verbal position, in words, but also acts, takes measures that encroach on our security. We must respond to this. As soon as there is a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change,” Peskov added.

“We see with you the first reaction, it is quite consolidated among the representatives of the collective West. This reaction, of course, does not give us reason to hope for some kind of readiness for dialogue or negotiations. On the other hand, time passes, circumstances change, and here for Russia it is very important to do everything to ensure our own security, including in the issue of control and stability … over weapons, and to maintain a patient approach while waiting for our opponents to mature for a normal dialogue,” Peskov concluded.