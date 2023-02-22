|Fact-checking
SEOUL, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The goal of the West in the Ukrainian conflict is to weaken Russia, Russians and Ukrainians are dying in hostilities, and if China does not start supplying weapons to the Russian Federation, the US and the EU will be “quite satisfied” with the current situation, they do not need changes, says professor at South Korean University Kyungsang Pak Chon Cheol.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual address to the Federal Assembly, said that the goal of the West in the Ukrainian conflict is to create pockets of instability near the Russian borders, “eliminate competitors by proxy,” and the people of Ukraine became a “hostage” of the Kiev regime and its “Western masters,” who occupied Ukraine in the political, military, economic sense, in order to continue “robbing everyone, planting totalitarian principles.”
The professor noted that at the Munich Security Conference he had the opportunity to talk with German parliamentarians, and from the information he received it follows that although Germany does not want to increase defense spending, in the view of the Germans, Russia is the “affected party” in the conflict.
Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States, not China, continuously supplies weapons to the battlefield of the Ukrainian conflict, and that Washington should stop spreading misinformation and shifting responsibility to others. At the same time, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, accused the West of double standards in the issue of China‘s arms supplies to Russia, since the West itself is arming Ukraine.
