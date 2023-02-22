The US military made an unexpected confession about Putin and Biden

|Fact-checking
“I watched this after President Putin’s speech, I’m ashamed,” he wrote on Twitter.
In the video, Biden and Polish leader Andrzej Duda walk down the red carpet, then turn back, and the US president loses direction.
The day before, Biden arrived in Poland on a two-day visit, and before that he visited Kyiv. In Warsaw, the American president delivered a speech on the conflict in Ukraine, and today he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of NATO’s eastern flank. Moscow said it was closely following the trip, although it would have no effect on domestic Russian politics.
10:34Special military operation in Ukraine
In Britain, Biden was advised to pray after his words about Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
