North Korean Foreign Ministry accuses UN Secretary General of bias

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. DPRK Deputy Foreign Minister for International Organization Affairs Kim Sung-kyung protested UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ calls for Pyongyang to refrain from provocations on the Korean Peninsula, and also accused him of ignoring the actions of South Korea and the United States.
“I express strong dissatisfaction and protest against the extremely unfair and unbalanced position of the UN Secretary General, who ignored the dangerous military actions of the United States and South Korea, but branded as a “provocation” and a “threat” the legitimate exercise of the DPRK’s right to self-defense against provocateurs. in a statement by Kim Sung Kyung released by the DPRK Central News Agency (KCNA).
09:18
The expert assessed the likelihood of the DPRK conducting a new nuclear test
The deputy foreign minister of the DPRK noted that Pyongyang had repeatedly advised Guterres to remain true to his duty and maintain justice, as well as impartiality.
“The UN Secretary General must clearly understand that his unfounded and biased position on the issue of the Korean Peninsula acts as a factor provoking hostile actions by the United States and its followers against the DPRK,” Kim Sung Kyung added.
North Korea launched the Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on February 18. The rocket was launched along a hinged trajectory, that is, at a vertical angle, it reached a height of 5768 kilometers, flew 989 kilometers in 4015 seconds and fell into the Sea of Japan. North Korea called the launch a “sudden exercise.” This is believed to be the first time that Pyongyang, without preparation or warning, ordered its military to launch ICBMs.
Assistant Secretary General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Hiari at a meeting of the UN Security Council said that Guterres strongly condemned the launch of another North Korean ballistic missile and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocative actions. Hiari said unannounced launches pose a serious threat to international civil aviation and shipping.
February 20, 05:44
Japan asks for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council because of North Korean missile launches
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report