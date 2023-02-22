North Korean Foreign Ministry accuses UN Secretary General of bias

The deputy foreign minister of the DPRK noted that Pyongyang had repeatedly advised Guterres to remain true to his duty and maintain justice, as well as impartiality.

Assistant Secretary General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Hiari at a meeting of the UN Security Council said that Guterres strongly condemned the launch of another North Korean ballistic missile and called on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocative actions. Hiari said unannounced launches pose a serious threat to international civil aviation and shipping.