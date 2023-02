North Korean Foreign Ministry accuses UN Secretary General of bias

North Korea launched the Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on February 18. The rocket was launched along a hinged trajectory, that is, at a vertical angle, it reached a height of 5768 kilometers, flew 989 kilometers in 4015 seconds and fell into the Sea of ​​ Japan . North Korea called the launch a “sudden exercise.” This is believed to be the first time that Pyongyang, without preparation or warning, ordered its military to launch ICBMs.