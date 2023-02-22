Moscow and Beijing are ready to protect each other’s interests, Lavrov said

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Relations between the Russian Federation and China are developing dynamically, despite the turbulence on the world stage, Moscow and Beijing are ready to defend each other’s interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, head of the office of the commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on foreign cases of Wang Yi.
“Our relations are developing steadily and dynamically, and despite the high turbulence on the world stage, we demonstrate solidarity and readiness to defend each other’s interests based on respect for international law and the central role of the UN,” Lavrov said during talks with Wang Yi in Moscow .
