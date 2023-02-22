Ryabkov announced the suspension of information exchange with the United States under the START

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Information exchanges with the United States under the START have been suspended, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
“It’s all suspended. All information exchanges, all elements of the agreement relating to verification activities, will not work for us, taking into account the announcement of the suspension and the expected legislative formalization,” Ryabkov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Federal Assembly the day before that the Russian Federation was suspending participation in the START Treaty, noting that not only the United States, with which this treaty was signed, but also NATO countries such as France and Great Britain have nuclear arsenals.
February 16, 23:47
Ryabkov announced the banalization of the topic of the use of nuclear weapons
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report