Dominican authorities seize 243 packages of alleged cocaine | News

The authorities of the Dominican Republic reported the seizure this Tuesday of 243 packages of alleged cocaine on the shores of the San Juan River, located in the province of María Trinidad Sánchez.

The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) indicated that through coordinated work with the Navy and members of the Public Ministry, an operation was carried out as part of the expansion of the fight against drug trafficking, in which they found alleged packages of cocaine.

The entity detailed that an operation was carried out by sea and land to capture several individuals who intended to carry out a drug transaction that was hidden in a reef cave.

Likewise, it was reported that the Public Ministry and the DNCD activated the location of other men, ç to be arrested and bring them to justice.

For this operation, the Navy ordered a fast-action boat to patrol by sea where a Dominican man was arrested, as well as a pistol, a light bulb with an integrated camera, a truck, and a motorcycle.

In addition to what was seized, a 16-foot-long boat was detained that was near the mouth of the Gri-Gri lagoon and was allegedly used to transport drugs.

