Russia’s suspension of START-3 will have a huge resonance, Medvedev said

“The decision (on the suspension of participation in START), which will have a huge resonance in the world in general and in the United States in particular. After all, the American establishment has so far reasoned something like this: we will spoil you everywhere and in everything, we will supply gigantic volumes of weapons Kiev regime, we will work to defeat Russia, we will limit and destroy you, but strategic security is a separate issue. It is not related to the general context of the relationship between the United States and Russia. It is almost a sacred cow. This conclusion is worse than a crime, – this is a gross mistake of the Americans,” Medvedev wrote.