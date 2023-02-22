The ICRC will insist on the withdrawal of humanitarian operations in Syria from sanctions

Riyadh, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The International Committee of the Red Cross will insist on the withdrawal from various international sanctions of humanitarian aid operations, including in Syria, Robert Mardini, director general of the organization, told RIA Novosti.

“Sanctions are always a political decision. We at the Red Cross always insist that when making decisions on sanctions against other states, there should be exceptions for humanitarian reasons,” Mardini said on the sidelines of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum taking place in the Saudi capital.

According to him, it is inappropriate to talk about whether certain restrictions are justified or not, but the ICRC “will continue to insist on the need to provide for very significant exceptions in any sanctions regime, including in relation to Syria.” “This is necessary in order to ensure that humanitarian operations are not delayed and no obstacles arise that would be crucial in the context of maintaining the lives of the civilian population,” Mardini explained.

He added that the leadership of the Red Cross consistently raises this issue in contacts with representatives of all states that have imposed sanctions on both Syria and other countries.