Ryabkov told who the situation around START depends on

MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The situation around the future fate of the START will depend entirely on the United States, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
“Everything else depends on the United States. Just everything, entirely, on what decisions they will make, what course they will pursue,” Ryabkov told reporters.
According to him, the President of the Russian Federation “will decide if and when the conditions are ripe for revising or clarifying yesterday’s decision, or taking additional countermeasures – these are all issues that only the president can decide by giving an appropriate assessment.”
“We do not see any signs now that the situation in Washington’s behavior has changed at least in some aspects,” Ryabkov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the Federal Assembly the day before that the Russian Federation was suspending participation in the START Treaty, noting that not only the United States, with which this treaty was signed, but also NATO countries such as France and Great Britain have nuclear arsenals.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
