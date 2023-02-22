The Red Cross called on Russia and Ukraine to provide access to prisoners of war

Riyadh, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) considers the issue of humanitarian organizations’ access to prisoners of war to be sensitive, and also calls on Russia and Ukraine to provide access to them, Robert Mardini, director general of the organization, told RIA Novosti.

“The issue of access (to prisoners of war) is a delicate one, so the ICRC will not disclose information on this matter publicly, so as not to politicize this topic,” Mardini said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum taking place in the Saudi capital.

The head of the organization expressed confidence that humanitarian structures should be able to visit prisoners on a regular basis. In addition, he added, it is important for such organizations to ensure that prisoners of war are able to remain in contact with their families, as well as being treated in accordance with international standards.

“If we have problems, we raise these issues on a bilateral and confidential basis with the relevant parties. We do not make this information publicly available precisely in order to increase the chances of visiting all military personnel,” Mardini said.

The Geneva Conventions require that representatives, such as the ICRC, be allowed to visit all places where prisoners of war are held. According to the conventions, they should be able to talk to prisoners without witnesses. The appointment of these representatives shall be subject to the consent of the Power in whose power the prisoners in question are.

The Director General of the Red Cross stressed that his organization never publishes information about the treatment of ICRC staff in prisons for prisoners of war. “This is such a game, a gentlemen’s agreement with all administrations of places of detention. Our goal is not to politicize or point the finger at a party to the conflict that does not comply with the Geneva Conventions. Our goal is to ensure that ill-treatment – if it does, it will stop. This is the responsibility of the detention authorities in all conflicts,” Mardini summed up.