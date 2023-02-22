Media: China seeks to be an intermediary, not to take the side of Russia

|Fact-checking
Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi, who is visiting Moscow, will meet with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, earlier the Kremlin did not rule out a meeting between Wang Yi and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
According to the publication, some Western media are trying to draw a comparison between the United States and China based on the latest diplomatic actions of the two countries and are trying to create the impression that “the two largest economies are choosing a side between the two warring parties.” However, the newspaper notes, Western media deliberately ignore China‘s contacts with other parties on the eve of Wang Yi’s visit to Russia and “try to downplay or misinterpret China‘s mediation efforts.”
During a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday in Munich, Wang Yi stressed that China does not want the Ukrainian crisis to drag on and expand. Kuleba, in turn, noted that Ukraine attaches great importance to China‘s position on the political settlement of the crisis and expects China to continue to play a constructive role.
According to Zhang Hong, a junior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Wang Yi’s visit to Russia is about developing relations with Russia, and not just about the Ukrainian crisis.
“The main purpose of Wang Yi’s trip is to promote the development of bilateral cooperation in light of the current problems facing the global economy, and prepare for higher-level official exchanges between the two countries,” Zhang Hong said.
The expert noted that the United States is biased towards issues related to the Ukrainian crisis.
“It seems that anyone who talks to Russia will be seen as a supporter of Moscow in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” Zhang Hong added.
Wang Yi’s visit to Russia takes place against the backdrop of increased pressure from Western countries against Moscow.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a meeting in Munich on Saturday, warned Wang Yi of the consequences if China provides material assistance to Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine, the US State Department said earlier. The Chinese diplomat, in turn, stressed that China will never accept instructions and even threats to put pressure on the Russian-Chinese relations from the United States.
Wang Yi noted that the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction are based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties and are an internal affair of two independent states.
Before coming to Russia, Wang Yi, during his foreign tour, met with a number of European diplomats, at which he repeatedly voiced China‘s position on the Ukrainian crisis. Its key points are that “China does not want the Ukraine crisis to prolong and widen,” “Beijing has always been in favor of promoting peace and negotiations,” and calling on all parties to “think deeply about how to achieve a ceasefire and put an end to war.”
During a meeting with the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, Wang Yi noted that Beijing is ready to strengthen cooperation with the EU in order to find a way for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
