Explosion at industrial complex leaves two dead in Florida, USA | News

The Miami Fire Department, in the United States (USA) confirmed this Tuesday that at least two people died and three more were injured due to the explosion of a welding facility in the town of Medley, located in the state of Florida.

According to the entity, the event took place around 08:42 (local time) in an industrial complex located at 11350 NW S River Drive.

Through its Twitter social network account, the department highlighted that upon arrival at the site, the firefighters found “a large column of smoke and heavy fire coming from several vehicles”, which was controlled hours later and damaged nearby vehicles and facilities.

“Our units deployed multiple hoses to control the fire as they navigated downed power lines in a very dangerous scene,” Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardesa told local media.

For his part, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra indicated that the workers might have been working with heavy machinery when the explosion occurred, but stressed that “investigators are still trying to find out exactly what caused this combustion.”

Regarding the injured, local media report that two of the injured were taken to hospitals in the area, one of them in critical condition; while another person received care at the scene for presenting minor injuries.

The day before, there was an explosion at a plant of the American metallurgical company I Schumann & Co, in Bedford, Ohio, which left 13 people hospitalized. The causes of that incident remain under investigation.

