Landslide leaves 4 dead in Chimborazo, Ecuador | News

The Ecuadorian Risk Management Secretariat reported on Tuesday the death of four people due to a landslide due to heavy rains that occurred between Monday and Tuesday in the Ecuadorian province of Chimborazo, which also left two injured. .

The ministry reported that in the morning of this day a landslide occurred in the Guapo Santa Martha sector, very close to Pallatanga.

A statement from the ECU 911 Riobamba Local Center indicated that the first alert of the landslide was received around 06:43 a.m. (local time), and they proceeded to coordinate “the response of the technical and human resources of the first response institutions” to attend to the affected.

The alternate route is: Riobamba-Guaranda-Babahoyo-Guayaquil.

The flood also caused:

– 1 family affected.

– 4 people deceased

– 2 people injured

Pallatanga firefighters rescued people and with @ObrasPublicasEc They clean up debris and prepare the road. pic.twitter.com/2WDSpcBsFs

– Ecuador Risks (@Riesgos_Ec)

February 21, 2023

As a consequence of the event, the main road was closed, a house was affected, as well as several vehicles that circulated in the sector, including a passenger bus and a truck that were trapped.

“Relief agencies verified the closure of the state highway E-487, which connects the Coast – Sierra. For this reason, vehicular traffic was diverted along the Guaranda – Babahoyo – El Triunfo route, while the corresponding work was carried out,” specified the center, which completed the debris removal work with the help of heavy machinery.

The actions were carried out jointly with the assistance of rescue units of the Pallatanga and Colta Fire Department, members of the National Police, the Secretary of Risk Management and machinery of the Provincial Government of Chimborazo and the Ministry of Transport and Public Works. .





