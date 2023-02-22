US Congressmen to hold special session on rivalry with China

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The US House Foreign Relations Committee will hold hearings on rivalry with China, its chairman, Michael McCall, said.
According to McCall’s statement, the first panel meeting on China will be held this coming Tuesday, the theme of which will be “fighting the challenges that the CCP presents for generations.” The list of speakers includes high-ranking representatives of the State Department, the Ministry of Finance and other departments.
Relations between the United States and China became more complicated after the incident with the balloon, which crossed the entire land part of the United States before being intercepted. The Americans claim that the balloon was carrying out a reconnaissance mission, the Chinese say that we are talking about a civilian weather balloon that has gone astray.
The US Department of Commerce in response to the situation blacklisted six Chinese legal entities that, according to Washington, contribute to the development of the Chinese aerospace industry, including the creation of balloons. Beijing promised to take countermeasures.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
