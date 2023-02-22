MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev, during which an air raid alert was issued in the city, looked like a “big staging” that did not bring Ukraine any benefit, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said on Fox News. US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev, during which an air raid alert was issued in the city, looked like a “big staging” that did not bring Ukraine any benefit, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis said on Fox News.

Biden arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday and met with Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, an air raid alert was announced in Ukraine, including in Kyiv, for no reason. Ukrainian media published a video of the American president walking to the sound of a siren.

“Yeah, you have to think, it looked like a big production, especially when just a few hours later we found out that the White House had previously agreed all this with the Russians. So they knew that there would be no attack. And you could also see that no one even flinched when it (alarm – ed.) happened, so almost everyone knew it was going to happen,” Davis said.

According to him, Biden’s visit to the Ukrainian capital has not changed anything, since the American administration is already going to give Kyiv everything they want.

“It looks like it was more of a staging than any real benefit for Ukraine,” the lieutenant colonel summed up.

According to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Washington through diplomatic channels notified Moscow of Biden’s visit to Kyiv, but Russia did not give any security guarantees to the Americans. According to him, the Russian side simply heard the information that came from the United States , and “how they perceived it is their own business.”