Earthquakes in southeast Turkey injure 550 people

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ANKARA, February 22 – RIA Novosti. More than 550 people were injured after earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay on Monday, 18 people are in serious condition, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.
The Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart and with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. The province was previously visited by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, but at the time of the earthquakes he was in another province, Kahramanmarash. According to AFAD, six people died as a result of the earthquakes.
February 20, 21:26
Media: Erdogan left Hatay before the start of a new earthquake in the province
“Entering buildings urgently in need of demolition is not allowed under any circumstances. According to the latest data, as a result of earthquakes in Khatai, six people were killed, 562 people were injured, 18 of them seriously,” TRT Haber TV channel quoted Soylu as saying.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report