Earthquakes in southeast Turkey injure 550 people

ANKARA, February 22 – RIA Novosti. More than 550 people were injured after earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay on Monday, 18 people are in serious condition, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.

The Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart and with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. The province was previously visited by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, but at the time of the earthquakes he was in another province, Kahramanmarash. According to AFAD, six people died as a result of the earthquakes.

