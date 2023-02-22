Nebenzya announced the need for compensation for sabotage at Nord Stream

UN, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The countries behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream should compensate the damage to the affected states, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“The day has come. And it may become a harbinger of an era in which cross-border and transcontinental communications will become a legitimate target for operations aimed at weakening certain states – an era of chaos and unimaginable damage to all mankind,” Nebenzya said.

“The chance that it will come is extremely high if those responsible for undermining the Nord Stream are not found and do not suffer the appropriate punishment, and the countries that were behind this do not compensate the affected states for the damage suffered in the way that is provided for by international law. Only then do you and I have a chance to avoid this chaos,” he stressed.