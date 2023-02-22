Nebenzya expressed confidence in the credibility of Hersh’s investigation

UN, February 22 – RIA Novosti. The reputation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh allows no doubt that he is telling the truth about what happened on the Nord Stream pipelines, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

“The fact is that on February 8, thanks to the well-known American investigative journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hirsh, we learned not only that the United States did it, but also how they did it with the complicity of NATO ally Norway. Based on facts and testimonies of witnesses, it convincingly proves that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later on September 26,” Nebenzya said.

“That is, now with a high degree of probability we know not only who, but also how our gas pipeline was blown up,” he stressed.

According to him, these facts essentially allow us to say that what happened is the use of force in a way that is incompatible with the goals of the UN.

“The depth of information that he (Hersh – ed.) owns is amazing. And his previous professional experience and impeccable journalistic reputation leave no doubt that the American journalist is telling the truth,” the permanent representative emphasized.