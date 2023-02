Zelensky reproached Berlusconi, who caused the war, that “his house was not bombed”

Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936 in Milan. His family lived in a working-class neighborhood near the railroad tracks. After the entry of fascist Italy into World War II on the side of the Nazi coalition, Allied aircraft, mainly the British Air Force, subjected the city to heavy bombing, which peaked in August 1943. In total, during the war, up to 2 thousand inhabitants of Milan became victims of the bombing, 14 thousand buildings were destroyed. About 300 thousand more citizens left their homes, moving outside the city to its surroundings. One of these families was the Berlusconi, who in the spring of 1943 moved to a village an hour’s drive from the city.