MOSCOW, February 22 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reproached the former Prime Minister of Volodymyr Zelenskyy reproached the former Prime Minister of Italy , Silvio Berlusconi, for never having experienced the bombings, although the Italian politician saw the first bombings of his native Milan by Allied aviation as a child.

At a press conference in Kyiv after meeting with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, Zelensky was asked to comment on recent criticism from Berlusconi. A week earlier, the ex-Prime Minister of Italy severely criticized the actions of Zelensky, who, in his words, “had enough to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass” to prevent a devastating conflict. He stressed that “he very, very negatively evaluates the behavior of this gentleman,” and noted that he would never go to talk with him.

As Zelensky noted in response to a question about Berlusconi, politicians have the right to an opinion, receiving a mandate from their society for this, but “Ukraine sees the support of the Italian society.”

“I think that Berlusconi’s house was never bombed with rockets, tanks never drove up to him, no one killed his relatives. Berlusconi never had to pack his suitcase at three in the morning to escape, thanks to his brotherly love for Russia,” he said. Zelensky, quoted by the Italian news agency Nova.

Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936 in Milan. His family lived in a working-class neighborhood near the railroad tracks. After the entry of fascist Italy into World War II on the side of the Nazi coalition, Allied aircraft, mainly the British Air Force, subjected the city to heavy bombing, which peaked in August 1943. In total, during the war, up to 2 thousand inhabitants of Milan became victims of the bombing, 14 thousand buildings were destroyed. About 300 thousand more citizens left their homes, moving outside the city to its surroundings. One of these families was the Berlusconi, who in the spring of 1943 moved to a village an hour’s drive from the city.

“I will never forget how the Allies bombed Milan in 1943. I was six and a half years old. Once a bomb fell right on our Volturno street. After that, my parents decided to move to a small village north of Milan,” Berlusconi said in an interview for biographies of Alan Friedman.