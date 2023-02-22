The Hungarian Foreign Ministry called the Slovak minister who insulted Orban a provocateur

BUDAPEST, February 22 – RIA Novosti. State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations Tamas Menzer said that the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, Rastislav Kacher, who obscenely insulted the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is a provocateur and should be treated accordingly.

Earlier, Kacher criticized Orban in obscene language for the fact that Hungary refuses to supply weapons to Ukraine, and called him a “Carpathian collaborator” of Russia. Earlier, Kacher stated that “in the event of a Russian victory, Hungary would have made territorial claims against Slovakia.” The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian parliament, Zsolt Nemeth, in response, advised Kacer to “contact a psychiatrist.”

“Rastislav Kacher is a provocateur, and he should be treated accordingly. The chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, Zsolt Nemeth, recently made a statement regarding Rastislav Kacher, and we fully agree with his opinion. We will not succumb to provocation,” PestiSracok quotes Menzer .

Orban, summing up the results of 2022 for Hungary, noted earlier that the only right decision for the country is to stay away from the conflict in Ukraine, and no one will force Hungary to change this decision, because it is a sovereign and free country that does not recognize anyone over itself, except for God.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and sending weapons to Ukraine. In early March last year, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree prohibiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the country’s territory. The head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjarto, explained that Budapest seeks to secure the territory of Transcarpathia, where ethnic Hungarians live, since the supply of weapons through its territory would become a legitimate military target.