In Mexico City, LGBT activists staged a pogrom in the congress building

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 – RIA Novosti. A group of representatives of the LGBT community, protesting against a draft law banning gender reassignment surgery for minors, broke into the Congress of Mexico City and staged a pogrom, the work of parliament was stopped, deputies of the city parliament said.

“The plenary session of the Mexico City Congress on February 21, 2023 was postponed due to acts of violence by a group of demonstrators protesting the initiative presented on February 9,” the congressmen’s blog post on Twitter reads.

On Tuesday morning, an LGBT demonstration was held in front of the legislature, the participants of which protested against the bill of the opposition MP Rangel of America. A spokeswoman for Mexico’s once-ruling National Action Party, PAN, has proposed legislation to ban underage Mexicans from sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy that precedes such operations. Doctors who provide these types of services are proposed to be punished with prison terms.

In a video posted on social media, demonstrators paint the building, smash windows and make their way inside the congress, where clashes with security guards take place. According to media reports, the city police, who arrived somewhat late, pushed the demonstrators away from the entrance to the headquarters of the city legislature.

Rangel’s initiative runs counter to the city’s policy, which in 2019 started a discussion about free gender reassignment for citizens, and in 2021 opened a separate hospital for transgender patients and allowed children over 12 years old to change gender in their documents.

Currently, Mexican legislation does not contain age-related prohibitions on medical hormonal or surgical intervention for sex reassignment, however, according to media publications, local doctors are of the opinion of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which does not recommend medical interventions in adolescence, with the exception of psychological consultations.