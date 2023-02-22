Death toll rises to six after earthquake in Hatay, Türkiye | News

The death toll rose to six after the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that shook Hatay province, in the south of Türkiye, near the border with Syria, reported the local Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD). .

New earthquake leaves three dead and more than 200 injured in Türkiye

The aftershock came two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people in both countries, a figure that exceeds 42,000 people.

The quake’s epicenter was in the province’s Defne district, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Monday, adding that there have been 26 aftershocks since then.

Hatay ilimizin Defne ilçesinde meydana gelen depremde altı vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetmiş, 294 vatandaşımız yaralanmıştır.

Hayatını kaybeden vatandaşlarımıza Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum.

Bölgede arama kurtarma çalışmalarımız aralıksız devam ediyor.

Turkish authorities reported that at least six people were killed and 294 injured after the aftershocks on Monday.

Hundreds of rescuers worked into the early hours of Tuesday morning trying to reach the men, some falling asleep on rubble by fires to stay warm while others endured frost to move the heavy debris.

At the same time, in northwest Syria, more than 130 people were injured in Monday’s earthquake, which caused other buildings to collapse, while rescue groups explained that their “teams are working to bring the injured to the hospitals, inspect affected towns and cities, and remove rubble to open roads for ambulances.”

Türkiye Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 18 of the injured are in serious condition and were transported to Adana and Dörtyol. Field hospitals continue to provide services to other patients, he said.

“I wish our wounded, patients, local people and all the people of our country to recover soon,” Koca said. The mayor of Samandag, near where the quake struck, said some buildings had collapsed and the atmosphere was one of panic after the AFAD warning.

Monday’s quake is considered an aftershock as it is in the same general region and is lower than the original magnitude 7.8 quake.





