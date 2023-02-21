Media: in Florida there was an explosion in the territory of a welding workshop

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. An explosion occurred on the territory of a welding workshop in the US state of Florida, followed by a fire, NBC Miami reports.
“Two people died and three others were injured in an explosion and a major fire that engulfed several cars and buildings in Miami-Dade County, USA, outside the premises of a welding shop in the city of Medley on Tuesday,” the report said.
Miami-Dade Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
This is the third chemical incident in the United States in the last month. In early February, a freight train derailed in Ohio. He transported several dozen wagons with hazardous chemicals. The accident caused a fire and an explosion. Toxic fumes were released into the atmosphere, and to eliminate an even greater danger of explosions, rescuers opened containers of chemicals in order to carry out their controlled arson.
Due to the accident, local residents were evacuated, but last week they were allowed to return home. The Ministry of the Environment stated that the level of pollution does not exceed acceptable standards. At the same time, according to local media, residents talk about cases of malaise, as well as the death of animals and fish in the area of the release of chemicals.
On February 15, an accident occurred in Arizona involving a truck carrying nitric acid. As a result, the substance spilled onto the highway, the authorities evacuated the perimeter of about a kilometer. According to authorities, the driver of the truck was killed.
