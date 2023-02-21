The lawyer admitted that the United States wants to use Vinnik for an exchange

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The lawyer of the Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, David Rizk, in an interview with RIA Novosti, admitted that his client could be considered as a candidate for the next prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the United States.
“No, I wouldn’t rule out that possibility,” Rizk said in response to a related question.
Vinnik, who was extradited from Greece last year, is accused in the United States of creating the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, through which, according to the Americans, $4 billion was laundered. If found guilty, the 42-year-old Russian faces 55 years in prison.
Last week, on February 18, the court hearing in Vinnik’s case was postponed for almost a week due to an oversight in the schedule by the penitentiary where he is being held. The hearing was supposed to be held via video link, but the meeting did not take place, since Vinnik could not attend “due to confusion with the schedule in the prison” where the Russian is being held.
Thus, the next hearing in Vinnik’s case is scheduled for February 24.
December 13, 2022, 09:33
The judge who sentenced Bout said she would support the exchange of Whelan for Vinnik
