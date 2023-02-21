The UN called on Russia and the United States to continue cooperation at a high level

|Fact-checking
UN, February 21 – RIA Novosti. Continued high-level engagement between the United States and Russia is vital, UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said at a briefing commenting on the news about Russia’s suspension of participation in START-3.
Asked for comment on Russia’s readiness to conduct a nuclear test, Dujarric said: “We cannot speculate on what states can do.”
“What we know is that it is vital that high-level engagement between the world‘s two most powerful nuclear powers continues,” he stressed.
“And so we call for the resumption of the full implementation of START-3 by all parties,” he added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
