Nigerian armed forces guarantee security in elections | News

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, stated that the Nigerian Armed Forces are prepared to ensure a safe general election this Saturday, February 25.

Irabor spoke after a meeting with the heads of the military and security service, including the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of DSS, the Director General of NIA and the Chief of Defense Intelligence (CDI).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Irabor assured Nigerians on Monday that the military and other security agencies were ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the general election.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the security arrangements for the elections and develop action plans to ensure that the exercise takes place in a peaceful environment.

“Looking at the security for the elections and as you know, the police are the main agency for the security of the elections, we have compared notes and evaluated the whole situation and we are ready to go,” he said.

“The evaluation is that we are on all fronts. We got representation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who, of course, you have interacted with and also told Nigerians and the world that they are ready for this election.”

Irabor also assured that security agencies would cover every part of the country to ensure peaceful elections so that all eligible Nigerians could exercise their right to vote.

While noting that contingency measures were taken to address areas with peculiar security challenges, the defense chief warned those who conspire to cause trouble during the election to reconsider, because “it will make your nose bleed.”

Eighteen candidates will compete in Nigerian elections on February 25 to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, but three stand out as strong contenders: Bola Tinubu of the government’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also Atiku Abubakar, of the opposition Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, candidate of the Labor Party (LP), appear as one of the main favorites for the elections.

The 2023 Nigerian General Elections will be held on February 25, 2023 to elect the President and Vice President, as well as the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With 215 million inhabitants, 63% of whom live in poverty, Nigeria is the demographic giant of sub-Saharan Africa.

These elections take place within the framework of the worsening of the economic crisis that the African nation is going through.

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, approved the creation of a transition team for the transfer of powers after the presidential and legislative elections on February 25, which he will not be able to run after having exhausted the two terms contemplated in the Constitution.

Attacks in Nigeria, previously focused on the northeastern part of the country — where Boko Haram and its splinter Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) operate — have spread in recent months to other parts of the north and northwest.

At least eight police officers have been killed in recent days in the southeast of Nigeria, which worries the authorities today a few days after the elections.

