The Russian Defense Ministry spoke about the violation of the ceasefire in Karabakh

MOSCOW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. Violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan was recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh in the Mardakert region in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers, there were no casualties, according to the bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of Russian peacekeepers.
“There was a violation of the ceasefire regime in the Mardakert region. There were no casualties,” the report says.
It is specified that the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is conducting an investigation. Also, the negotiation process continues on the resumption of unimpeded traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road.
At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a complete ceasefire and exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Agdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
