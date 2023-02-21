US plans to impose sanctions against 200 Russians and organizations, media reported

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States this week intends to impose new sanctions on about 200 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation, the Wall Street Journal writes on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the details of the restrictions.
According to the publication, “a number of Russian governors and family members of Russian government employees” will be included in the restrictive list. In addition to them, the new restrictions will also affect legal entities associated with the military-industrial complex, as well as enterprises engaged in the production of related materials, technology companies and “networks involved in sanctions evasion.”
The new sanctions come as Washington and its allies, especially in Europe, are looking for new ways to deny Moscow access to critical materials designed to strengthen its defense and technology sectors.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
