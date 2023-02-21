Zakharova commented on Biden’s appeal to the Russians

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the statement by US President Joe Biden that NATO and the West are not enemies of the Russians, saying that the “foe” is worse than the enemy.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said in Warsaw that neither the US nor Europe seeks to suppress or destroy Russia, and also tried to challenge the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the forced nature of the special operation in Ukraine, saying that it “was never a necessity.”
“The Russian language has a wonderful word ‘foe’. It is worse than an enemy,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on Biden’s address to the Russians, where he said that NATO and the West are not enemies for the Russians.
Yesterday, 21:40
The Federation Council commented on Biden’s speech in Warsaw
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report